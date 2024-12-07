Open Menu

Bahawalpur To Be Transformed Into Cotton Valley: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Bahawalpur to be transformed into cotton valley: Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, announced a landmark initiative to transform Bahawalpur into a "Cotton Valley," marking a significant step in the revival of the cotton sector in Punjab.

Speaking at a national conference on the challenges and solutions for cotton production held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, the secretary highlighted the provincial government's dedication to agricultural development under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Iftikhar Ali Sahu said a comprehensive plan is being formulated to establish Bahawalpur as a Cotton Valley, which will serve as a cornerstone for the revitalization of cotton farming. He emphasized that the initiative aims to protect farmers' interests through measures such as introducing an insurance program and providing access to modern agricultural technologies. He added that the Agriculture Department would utilize all available resources to address key challenges, including climate change, outdated farming methods, and financial difficulties faced by cotton growers.

The secretary described the conference as a historic consultation that brought together agricultural experts, farmers, policymakers, and stakeholders to identify critical issues and present sustainable solutions for cotton revival.

He also assured participants that the Punjab government would fully support the recommendations emerging from the conference.

Federal Secretary for National food Security and Research, Ali Tahir, said that the Federal government is committed to supporting efforts to enhance cotton productivity. He called cotton the backbone of Pakistan's agriculture and economy, pledging full cooperation to ensure its revival.

Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, highlighted the university’s commitment to supporting the Agriculture Department in achieving the objectives of cotton revival.

The event featured in-depth discussions among agricultural experts and stakeholders during technical sessions, where practical and actionable recommendations were formulated. These suggestions will be presented to relevant forums for implementation.

The conference was attended by MPA Aun Dogar, Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magassi, Additional Secretary Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr. Yousuf Zafar, and several other key figures. Experts from Sindh, Balochistan, and federal institutions also participated online, reflecting a nationwide effort to address challenges in the cotton sector.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Balochistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif President Of Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur Cotton Event All From Government

Recent Stories

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

51 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

3 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

5 hours ago
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

19 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

19 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan