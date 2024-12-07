Bahawalpur To Be Transformed Into Cotton Valley: Secretary
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, announced a landmark initiative to transform Bahawalpur into a "Cotton Valley," marking a significant step in the revival of the cotton sector in Punjab.
Speaking at a national conference on the challenges and solutions for cotton production held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, the secretary highlighted the provincial government's dedication to agricultural development under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Iftikhar Ali Sahu said a comprehensive plan is being formulated to establish Bahawalpur as a Cotton Valley, which will serve as a cornerstone for the revitalization of cotton farming. He emphasized that the initiative aims to protect farmers' interests through measures such as introducing an insurance program and providing access to modern agricultural technologies. He added that the Agriculture Department would utilize all available resources to address key challenges, including climate change, outdated farming methods, and financial difficulties faced by cotton growers.
The secretary described the conference as a historic consultation that brought together agricultural experts, farmers, policymakers, and stakeholders to identify critical issues and present sustainable solutions for cotton revival.
He also assured participants that the Punjab government would fully support the recommendations emerging from the conference.
Federal Secretary for National food Security and Research, Ali Tahir, said that the Federal government is committed to supporting efforts to enhance cotton productivity. He called cotton the backbone of Pakistan's agriculture and economy, pledging full cooperation to ensure its revival.
Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, highlighted the university’s commitment to supporting the Agriculture Department in achieving the objectives of cotton revival.
The event featured in-depth discussions among agricultural experts and stakeholders during technical sessions, where practical and actionable recommendations were formulated. These suggestions will be presented to relevant forums for implementation.
The conference was attended by MPA Aun Dogar, Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magassi, Additional Secretary Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr. Yousuf Zafar, and several other key figures. Experts from Sindh, Balochistan, and federal institutions also participated online, reflecting a nationwide effort to address challenges in the cotton sector.
