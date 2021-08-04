Bahawalpur to play central role in South Punjab province: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Wednesday said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan would visit Bahawalpur soon to lay foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat and the city would play central role in the new province

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Wednesday said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan would visit Bahawalpur soon to lay foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat and the city would play central role in the new province.

He was addressing a news conference at Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries here.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made promise with people of South Punjab for a separate province.

He said that in past, the city remained capital of then princely state of Bahawalpur.

He said that development projects for South Punjab would be announce soon.

Under a transition plan for South Punjab province, huge development funds were allocated and released, he added.

"It is first time that a separate book of development budget is published for South Punjab," he said.

The office of the Additional Chief Secretary for South Punjab had already been functional, he said.

The minister said that credit went to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government which had put the national economy back on track.

Exports and industrial manufacturing had been increased to record level, he said. "Pakistan Peoples Party has been confined to Sindh province and Pakistan Muslim Leage to GT Road," he added.

He said that Bahawalpur would get a separate electricity company besides separate electricity generation system soon.

The minister said that the government had urged banks to give more loans to people of South Punjab to trigger industrial and business activities in the region.

He said that the government had introduced tax relaxation policies for industrialists and traders to boost business activities.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal said that it was vision of the government to bring record development in Bahawalpur.

He requested the federal and the provincial governments to provide more funds for Bahawalpur Industrial State and Special Economic Zone.

MNA, Malik Farooq Azam and MPA, Samiullah Chaudhary were also present.