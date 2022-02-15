Bahawalpur Trade fair held at Cholistan Rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and District Administration jointly organized the Bahawalpur Trade Fair on the occasion of the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally here at Fort Derawar.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, MPA Chaudhry Ehsan ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, Former President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar, Vice President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmed Ali Jabbar, Executive Members Ejaz Nazim, Muhammad Muneeb Malik, Ghulam Farid, and other officials were present at the trade fair.

The vice-chancellor visited all the stalls and later, addressing the ceremony of certificates distribution, he said the people from all over the world came to the Cholistan Jeep Rally and were offered traditional products of Bahawalpur under the umbrella of the trade fair.

He appreciated the efforts of all the institutions in organizing the trade fair. The trade fair was well received at the international level.

He said that IUB was working with the Bahawalpur community on various projects for social and economic development.