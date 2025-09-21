Bahawalpur traders laud Pak-Saudi defence agreement

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) has

hailed defence agreement inked between Saudi Arabia and

Pakistan and termed it a good omen.

In this regard, a meeting was held with Bahawalpur Chamber

President Zafar Sharif in the chair.

The meeting was attended by executive members of BCCI.

The meeting unanimously approved a resolution, supporting

the Pakistan government for reaching defence agreement with

Saudi Arabia.

“Recent defence agreement inked between Saudi Arabia and

Pakistan will not only strengthen bilateral relations between the

two countries but also promote peace in the region,” it added.