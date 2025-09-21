Bahawalpur Traders Laud Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) has
hailed defence agreement inked between Saudi Arabia and
Pakistan and termed it a good omen.
In this regard, a meeting was held with Bahawalpur Chamber
President Zafar Sharif in the chair.
The meeting was attended by executive members of BCCI.
The meeting unanimously approved a resolution, supporting
the Pakistan government for reaching defence agreement with
Saudi Arabia.
“Recent defence agreement inked between Saudi Arabia and
Pakistan will not only strengthen bilateral relations between the
two countries but also promote peace in the region,” it added.
