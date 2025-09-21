Open Menu

Bahawalpur Traders Laud Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Bahawalpur traders laud Pak-Saudi defence agreement

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) has

hailed defence agreement inked between Saudi Arabia and

Pakistan and termed it a good omen.

In this regard, a meeting was held with Bahawalpur Chamber

President Zafar Sharif in the chair.

The meeting was attended by executive members of BCCI.

The meeting unanimously approved a resolution, supporting

the Pakistan government for reaching defence agreement with

Saudi Arabia.

“Recent defence agreement inked between Saudi Arabia and

Pakistan will not only strengthen bilateral relations between the

two countries but also promote peace in the region,” it added.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

4 hours ago
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Re ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..

14 hours ago
 UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World C ..

UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..

15 hours ago
 Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestin ..

Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state

16 hours ago
 Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at ..

Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan