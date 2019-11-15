Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) was held at Bahawalpur Press Club that reviewed arrangements to visit Karachi to vote for candidates in annual elections of central body of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) was held at Bahawalpur Press Club that reviewed arrangements to visit Karachi to vote for candidates in annual elections of central body of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The meeting was held with BhUJ's president, A. Majeed Gil in chair.

Vice President, PFUJ, Ameen Abbasi and Member, FEC of PFUJ, Rashid Aziz Hashmi also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that BDM elections of PFUJ would be conducted in Karachi at the end of prevailing month. The meeting reviewed arrangements for BhUJ's delegates' visit to Karachi where they would vote for candidates for offices of central body of PFUJ.

It was decided that a 12-members delegation headed by Ameen Abbasi would proceed for Karachi on November 27.