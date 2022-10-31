Bahawalpur Waste Management Company directed for geo-tagging manholes

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday announced that the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) had started the geo-tagging process of manhole covers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday announced that the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) had started the geo-tagging process of manhole covers.

He was presiding over a meeting held here. The commissioner directed a complete survey of unavailable and broken manhole covers should be done.

Jahangir directed that orientation sessions should be held during the survey and training should be given to the teams about the geo-tagging.

He directed that the officers and staff concerned should collect verified information during the survey.

After compiling the data, third-party validation should also be done.

Officials of Bahawalpur Waste Management told the forum that the process of survey and geo-tagging was underway and the collected data would be compiled systematically.

Managing Director of BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that around 25,924 manholes had been surveyed in 19 union councils of Bahawalpur, of which 2,631 were broken while 1,056 were without cover.

The commissioner directed that the officers and staff should perform their duties in ensuring no manholes were left open.