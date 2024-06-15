Open Menu

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Provides Bags To Ensure Cleanliness

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company provides bags to ensure cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has provided several thousands of plastic bags to the people of Bahawalpur to dispose of offal of sacrificial animals on three days of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Naeem Akhtar told media persons here that the teams of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had been providing large-size plastic bags to people free of cost.

“Large size plastic bags are being given away to citizens at their doorstep to place offal of sacrificial animals which later would be lifted by staff and vehicles of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company,” he said.

He said that a person could approach Bahawalpur Waste Management Company on helpline number 1139 if he or she has not received plastic bag so far. He said that the company had also established offal lifting points on city roads.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Bahawalpur Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

9 minutes ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

50 minutes ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

2 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

17 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

17 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

17 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

17 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan