Bahawalpur Waste Management Company provides bags to ensure cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has provided several thousands of plastic bags to the people of Bahawalpur to dispose of offal of sacrificial animals on three days of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Naeem Akhtar told media persons here that the teams of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had been providing large-size plastic bags to people free of cost.

“Large size plastic bags are being given away to citizens at their doorstep to place offal of sacrificial animals which later would be lifted by staff and vehicles of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company,” he said.

He said that a person could approach Bahawalpur Waste Management Company on helpline number 1139 if he or she has not received plastic bag so far. He said that the company had also established offal lifting points on city roads.