Bahawalpur Waste Management Company To Keep City Clean During Muharram

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:35 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has chalked out a plan to provide a clean and hygienic atmosphere to Azadaran during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to Managing Director BWMC Naeem Akhtar, more than 25 Imam Bargahs, sites of Majalis and processions will be kept clean under the plan.

The roads and routes of processions will also be cleaned during Ahsura of Muharram-ul-Haram. He told that more than 400 sanitary workers of BWMC will perform duties in two shifts daily.

He said that BWMC helpline 1139 will be operational during Ashura Moharam-ul-Haram.

