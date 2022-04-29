Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the city clean during Eid holidays

Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the company will work under an integrated strategy to ensure the best sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the company will work under an integrated strategy to ensure the best sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that the Eid holidays of the staff would be canceled during Eid-ul-Fitr to maintain the cleanliness of the city. All the officers and 860 sanitary workers would perform their duties during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. He said that along with the cleaning of Eid Gahs, Masajid, and Imambargahs, arrangements for placing quick lime on the roads will also be completed.

The CEO said that more than 90 vehicles of the company will be active for the shifting of garbage from the city.

He said that the company control room and helpline 1139 will remain active during Eid During Eid-ul-Fitr.

He told that 180 staff members and 15 vehicles of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Ahmadpur East Unit will also be fully active and cleaning facilities will be provided to the citizens of Ahmadpur East. Muhammad Naeem Akhtar appealed to people to cooperate with the company staff to keep the city clean. He further said that garbage should be disposed of in the dustbin.