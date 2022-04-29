UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company To Keep The City Clean During Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the city clean during Eid holidays

Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the company will work under an integrated strategy to ensure the best sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the company will work under an integrated strategy to ensure the best sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that the Eid holidays of the staff would be canceled during Eid-ul-Fitr to maintain the cleanliness of the city. All the officers and 860 sanitary workers would perform their duties during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. He said that along with the cleaning of Eid Gahs, Masajid, and Imambargahs, arrangements for placing quick lime on the roads will also be completed.

The CEO said that more than 90 vehicles of the company will be active for the shifting of garbage from the city.

He said that the company control room and helpline 1139 will remain active during Eid During Eid-ul-Fitr.

He told that 180 staff members and 15 vehicles of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Ahmadpur East Unit will also be fully active and cleaning facilities will be provided to the citizens of Ahmadpur East. Muhammad Naeem Akhtar appealed to people to cooperate with the company staff to keep the city clean. He further said that garbage should be disposed of in the dustbin.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Vehicles Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East All From Best

Recent Stories

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on ..

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on Sunday

5 minutes ago
 German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian G ..

German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian Gas Would Paralyze Economy

5 minutes ago
 China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services A ..

China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - ..

5 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rub ..

Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge ..

US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge Watched by Fed - Commerce Dep ..

5 minutes ago
 KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order ..

KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order during Eid ul Fitr

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.