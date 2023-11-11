Bahawalpur wins Schoolympics games title

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Bahawalpur bagged first position in Schoolympics Games 2023 season 3 with 766 points in various sports while Bahawalnagar stood second with 412 points.

The concluding ceremony of Schoolympics organized by school Education department South Punjab was held at sports ground education board Bahawalpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Bahawalpur division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar said that sports were a great means of keeping energetic, healthy, active and also safe from diseases.

The five-day Schoolympics was a first ever of its kind and unique combination of competitions which was decorated in style of international Olympics in which hundreds of players from across the country including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 districts of South Punjab participated.

Additional Secretary, School Education, South Punjab, Syeda Sarosh Fatima Shirazi, said that such a large-scale sports competition had never been organized in South Punjab and the Schoolympics would be a milestone for the upcoming sports competitions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ehtesham Anwar distributed trophies, prizes and medals to the athletes who performed outstandingly in the Scholympics Games Season 3. Over 3,000 students from various districts of South Punjab, including students from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, participated with enthusiasm and more than 300 administrators also participated in the event.