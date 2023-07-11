Open Menu

Bahawalpur Youth Bags World Record

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Bahawalpur youth bags world record

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Names of two youths hailing from Bahawalpur have been inducted into Guinness Book of World Record 2023 for planting the largest saplings in the world .

A press release issued here said that two youths belonging to Bahawalpur identified as Abdullah Tanseer and Haider Mustafa Qureshi participated in the word formation spelled "TAKMEEL" which was created from 3,296 saplings over an area of 1,200 square feet here in Bahawalpur.

The local youth in collaboration with Takmeel Square officials and Paksarzameen collected 3,300 saplings of native species with the consultation of the Department of Forestry if they were suitable for the specified region.

The event started with a white chalk outline of the word and proceeded with members cohesively digging, planting, and watering these plants as time went by.

For the recording process to be completely transparent, independent personnel were seen examining and verifying every aspect throughout the process.

Local tv channels have also given coverage to the event and it was declared as the world's largest saplings word after induction in the Guinness Book of World Records, the press release concluded.

Related Topics

World Bahawalpur Mustafa Qureshi Event TV From

Recent Stories

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

25 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

12 hours ago
Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

13 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

13 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

13 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

13 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan