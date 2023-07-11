Bahawalpur youth bags world record

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Names of two youths hailing from Bahawalpur have been inducted into Guinness Book of World Record 2023 for planting the largest saplings in the world .

A press release issued here said that two youths belonging to Bahawalpur identified as Abdullah Tanseer and Haider Mustafa Qureshi participated in the word formation spelled "TAKMEEL" which was created from 3,296 saplings over an area of 1,200 square feet here in Bahawalpur.

The local youth in collaboration with Takmeel Square officials and Paksarzameen collected 3,300 saplings of native species with the consultation of the Department of Forestry if they were suitable for the specified region.

The event started with a white chalk outline of the word and proceeded with members cohesively digging, planting, and watering these plants as time went by.

For the recording process to be completely transparent, independent personnel were seen examining and verifying every aspect throughout the process.

Local tv channels have also given coverage to the event and it was declared as the world's largest saplings word after induction in the Guinness Book of World Records, the press release concluded.