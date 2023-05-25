UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur's Builders Vow Support To Pak Army

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The builders and business community of Bahawalpur have strongly condemned the May 9 incidents and vowed their support to Pakistan Army.

Talking to media men on Thursday, Syed Ahmad Alam Bukhari, Chairman, Al-Ahmad Builders and Arena Mall Bahawalpur said that the builders and business community of the district fully support Pakistan Army.

He said that the business community had strongly condemned attacks on military installations on May 9, 2023.

"We fully support Pak Army and we reject the negative propaganda against our armed forces," Bukhari added.

