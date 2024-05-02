Bahawalpur’s Farmer Leader Appreciates Govt
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The coordinator of the Kisan Organization, Bahawalpur chapter, has appreciated the Punjab government for introducing PMIU technology in irrigation systems.
In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Coordinator of Kisan Organization, Bahawalpur Chatper Malik Ghulam Mustafa Channar, said that it was a great development to introduce and implement PMIU monitoring in irrigation systems.
“The implementation of PMIU monitoring technology will help farmers ensure a smooth supply of water to their fields,” he said.
He said that a PMIU monitoring system had been installed at headworks to ensure equal distribution of canal water to irrigate their standing crops.
He hoped that the government would also take measures soon to resolve the wheat issue.
