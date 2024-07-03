Bahawalpur’s Farmers Urged To Conduct Pest Scouting
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The agriculture expert has urged farmers’ community of Bahawalpur to conduct pest scouting of their standing crops on weekly basis keeping in view increase of pests.
This was said by Muhammad Shafeeq, Agriculture Researcher and Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab while inspecting standing crops in several areas of Bahawalpur.
He said that agricultural scientists had observed that strength of white fly and green bug had increased on standing crops of cotton in Bahawalpur region. “It is need of hour to conduct pest scouting of standing crops of cotton on weekly basis,” he said.
He advised the cotton growers to avail facility of anti-pest spray on their standing crops to beat the bugs.
He also advised them to remove unnecessary shrubs and bushes from their cotton crops which consume huge water. Senior officials of the Agriculture Department were also present.
