BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Aiman Fatima, a sports girl from Bahawalpur who participated in Under-19 Punjab Junior Badmintion Championship has won the position of the Champion.

According to a press release issued here, Ms.

Aiman Fatima belonged to Khairpur Tamewali teshil of Bahawalpur district is student at Islamia University Bahawalpur. She participated in Under-19 Punjab Junior Badmintion Championship. She has won single and double events of the championship and clinched the position of Double Crown Queen of the Championship.

In final of the championship, she defeated former champion of Under-19 Punjab Junior Badminton Championship and become champion for year 2023.