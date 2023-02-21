BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Two personnel of Dolphin Force who suffered bullet wounds in firing opened by armed bandits in Craft bazaar area would get cash prizes and appreciation certificates from the Police Department.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital where he presented flowers to the two injured cops of Dolphin Force. He, on the occasion, announced cash prize Rs 50,000 for each injured cop and appreciation certificates.

He lauded the role of Dolphin Force in combating crimes and maintaining law and order.

The police spokesman recalled that the Dolphin Force personnel riding their official bike were on routine patrolling and they signalled the bandits in Craft Bazaar area to stop who instead of stopping their motorcycles, opened straight and indiscriminate fire on Dolphin Force, adding that as a result of firing, two personnel of Dolphin Force and a passerby student suffered bullet wounds.