'Bahawalpur's Link To Motorway To Benefit Industrialists'

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:39 PM

Member Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rana Jahangir, has asked the government to link Bahawalpur with Motorway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Member Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rana Jahangir, has asked the government to link Bahawalpur with Motorway.

In a press release issued here, he said that local industrialists could get benefit by linking Bahawalpur with Motorway.

"Bahawalpur has become an industrial area where heavy industries are also being operated," he said, adding that linking the region with motorway to boost local economy and industry.

He said that Bahawalpur division was one of the regions in the country which produced record yield of cotton and wheat. He said that with the agro industries, several other industries had also been working in the region.

He said that the local industry had been participating in the mainstream economy to strengthen the national economy. He hoped that financial policies of the government would bear fruit soon.

