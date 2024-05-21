Bahawalpur’s MNA Lauds Punjab Healthcare Vision
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Member, National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channer has appreciated the Punjab Healthcare Vision and Clinic On Wheels Program.
He said this while inaugurating Clinic On Wheels Program in a locality of Bahawalpur city. Chief Executive Officer, Health Authority, Syed Tanvir Shah, District Health Officer, Dr.
Zeeshan Rauf and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Channer said that Punjab government had been playing remarkable role in provision of healthcare facilities to masses. “Clinic On Wheels Program introduced by the Punjab government is a great vision of Chief Minister Punjab,” he said.
He said that people of Bahawalpur would get facilities available at Clinic on Wheels including doctors, paramedics and medical machinery and free of cost medicines.
