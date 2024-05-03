Bahawalpur’s MPA Lauds Provision Of Field Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Member of the Punjab Assembly from Bahawalpur and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq has appreciated the Punjab government’s project to provide field hospitals.
In a press release issued here, he said that the Chief Minister, of Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz had taken great steps to introduce mobile health field hospitals to several districts of the province in order to provide medical treatment facilities to people at their doorsteps.
“Mobile health field hospitals established by the Punjab government had been equipped with the latest technology and modern medical machinery,” he said, adding that such hospitals were equipped with medical machinery including ultrasound, x-ray, ECG, examination laboratory, and others.
He said that highly qualified and trained doctors were posted at mobile health field hospitals to examine patients, adding that patients visiting such hospitals were also being given free of cost medicine
