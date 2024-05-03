Open Menu

Bahawalpur’s MPA Lauds Provision Of Field Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Bahawalpur’s MPA lauds provision of field hospitals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Member of the Punjab Assembly from Bahawalpur and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq has appreciated the Punjab government’s project to provide field hospitals.

In a press release issued here, he said that the Chief Minister, of Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz had taken great steps to introduce mobile health field hospitals to several districts of the province in order to provide medical treatment facilities to people at their doorsteps.

“Mobile health field hospitals established by the Punjab government had been equipped with the latest technology and modern medical machinery,” he said, adding that such hospitals were equipped with medical machinery including ultrasound, x-ray, ECG, examination laboratory, and others.

He said that highly qualified and trained doctors were posted at mobile health field hospitals to examine patients, adding that patients visiting such hospitals were also being given free of cost medicine

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Bahawalpur Muslim From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

11 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

11 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

11 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

11 hours ago
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

11 hours ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

11 hours ago
 PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of whea ..

PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import

11 hours ago
 E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar dist ..

E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts

11 hours ago
 Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan