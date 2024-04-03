Bahawalpur’s MPAs Call On Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A delegation of parliamentarians hailing from Bahawalpur have called on the Deputy Speaker, of the Punjab Assembly and discussed matters of mutual understanding.
According to a press release issued here, a delegation headed by MPA, Malik Khalid Mahmood Waran and MPA, Mian Muhammad Gazzain Abbasi held a meeting with Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed matters of mutual understanding.
They remembered that the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N had promised during the election campaign’s public gathering in Bahawalpur that Ahmadpur East tehsil would be upgraded to a district.
They demanded the Deputy Speaker to play his role in this regard. They also urged him to play his role in the resolution of civic issues faced by the people of Southern Punjab.
Channar assured them that he would hold a meeting with the Chief Minister, of Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz to discuss with her the matter pertaining to Southern Punjab, especially the Bahawalpur region.
