Bahawalpur’s Nurses Awarded Certificates
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A ceremony was held at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur where qualified nurses were awarded appreciation certificates to laud their performance.
According to a press release issued here by the Nursing Association Bahawalpur, a ceremony was organized at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur to highlight the role of nurses in the medical field.
Medical Superintendent, Sir Sadique Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr. Hamid Khan gave away appreciation certificates to the qualified nurses.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Khan said that nurses had been playing remarkable role in providing healthcare service to patients at hospitals.
“Like that doctors and paramedics, nurses are also the backbone of the medical system at hospitals and health centers,” he said.
Nursing Superintendent, Ms. Sajida Parveen also attended the ceremony.
