Open Menu

Bahawalpur’s Nurses Awarded Certificates

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Bahawalpur’s nurses awarded certificates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A ceremony was held at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur where qualified nurses were awarded appreciation certificates to laud their performance.

According to a press release issued here by the Nursing Association Bahawalpur, a ceremony was organized at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur to highlight the role of nurses in the medical field.

Medical Superintendent, Sir Sadique Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr. Hamid Khan gave away appreciation certificates to the qualified nurses.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Khan said that nurses had been playing remarkable role in providing healthcare service to patients at hospitals.

“Like that doctors and paramedics, nurses are also the backbone of the medical system at hospitals and health centers,” he said.

Nursing Superintendent, Ms. Sajida Parveen also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

12 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

12 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

12 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

12 hours ago
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

12 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

12 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

12 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

12 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

12 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan