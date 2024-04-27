Bahawalpur’s parliamentarian for resolving wheat crisis

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Member of Punjab Assembly Hassan Askari Sheikh has urged the relevant authorities to take immediate measures to resolve the wheat crisis.

In a press release issued here, the parliamentarian said that tens of thousands of farmers had been facing a wheat crisis, saying that there was a bumper yield of wheat but no purchaser of it.

“Wheat is not being purchased from wheat growers while there is a record yield of wheat in South Punjab,” he said.

He said that he would raise his voice in the assembly for the protection of the rights of farmers.

He said the relevant authorities should ensure the purchase of wheat by government departments at the maximum level in order to facilitate and encourage farmers’ communities.