Bahawalpur's Students Given Awareness About Consumers' Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Director (Legal), Consumers Protection Council, Bahawalpur, Ms. Zeenat Mazhar has paid visit to state-run educational institutions to raise awareness among students about rights of consumers.

She along with the office staff on Saturday paid visits to several educational instutitions including Government Associate Collage for Boys Sama Satta, Government Graduate Collage for Women Sama Satta, Government Graduate Collage Baghdad-Ul-Jadid She delivered lectures about the protection of rights of consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Consumers Council Bahawalpur was going to organize programs to mark World Consumers Day falling on March 15. She said that people could visit Consumers Council Bahawalpur in order to protect their rights pertaining to purchase of items at markets.

