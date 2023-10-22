Bahawalpur’s trader leader condemns genocide of Palestinians

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) President, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Bahawalpur, Hafiz Khurram Saleem has strongly condemned Israeli government for indulging in the genocide of innocent people of Palestine.

In a press release issued here, he said that the brutal government of Israel was involved in murder and genocide of innocent people of Palestine including women, children, and elderly men and women.

He lamented that the international community was not taking any action against Israel to stop these atrocities which he had been committing against innocent Palestianians.

He urged the leadership of Islamic countries to raise voice at international forums to pressurize Israel to stop attacks on Gaza.