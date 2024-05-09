Bahawalpur’s traders call on DS Punjab Assembly

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed matters of mutual understanding.

According to a press release issued here, a delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by their President, Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali Maan held a meeting with Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed with him the matters of mutual understanding.

The delegation also included former president of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malik Muhammad Aijaz Nazim and the secretary general, Syed Ubair Haider. They informed the Deputy Speaker about problems faced by the members of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry in connection with business activities.

Deputy Speaker assured them that measures would be taken to support Bahawalpur Industrial Estate project in letter and spirit.