Bahawalpur’s Traders Call On DS Punjab Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed matters of mutual understanding.
According to a press release issued here, a delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by their President, Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali Maan held a meeting with Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and discussed with him the matters of mutual understanding.
The delegation also included former president of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malik Muhammad Aijaz Nazim and the secretary general, Syed Ubair Haider. They informed the Deputy Speaker about problems faced by the members of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry in connection with business activities.
Deputy Speaker assured them that measures would be taken to support Bahawalpur Industrial Estate project in letter and spirit.
Recent Stories
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills brother on land dispute3 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested3 minutes ago
-
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO4 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala of SMC13 minutes ago
-
Five illegal fuel agencies sealed13 minutes ago
-
Rally taken out to express solidarity with Pakistan Army23 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city23 minutes ago
-
BASR held,23 minutes ago
-
FDE takes steps to reduce air pollution in Islamabad33 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong calls on Mohsin Naqvi33 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organizes seminar on Thalassemia33 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide33 minutes ago