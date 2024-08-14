Open Menu

Bahawalpur’s Transporters Urged To Follow Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Bahawalpur’s transporters urged to follow rules

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police, National Highways and Motorway Police, Akram Khokhar has urged transporters of Bahawalpur must follow the traffic rules.

He said this while holding a meeting with a delegation of transporters of Bahawalpur at his office here.

He said that Highways and Motorway Police had been playing important role in maintenaning law and order on national highways.

“It is duty of Highways and Motorway Police to ensure safety and safe travel on highways,” he said.

He urged transporters must obey laws and follow traffic rules when they drove away public transport vehicles on national highways and roads.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those found involved in violating traffic rules.

