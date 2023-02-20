UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur's Two Cops Among Four Injured In Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Two unidentified armed men opened fire at two personnel of Dolphin Force Police, leaving them and two passersby injured as the cops signaled them to stop in Craft Bazaar area of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Two unidentified armed men opened fire at two personnel of Dolphin Force Police, leaving them and two passersby injured as the cops signaled them to stop in Craft Bazaar area of the city.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the personnel of Dolphin Force police riding their official bike were on routine patrolling in Craft Bazaar area when they saw two suspected persons riding a motorcycle passing through the area.

"The personnel of Dolphin Force signaled the suspected persons to stop who instead stopping their motorcycle, opened indiscriminate fire at the personnel of the Dolphin Force," he said.

The spokesman further said that as a result of the firing, two cops of Dolphin Force suffered bullet wounds in their bodies, adding that two passersby also sustained wounds as they also were hit by firing.

The armed assailants managed to escape from the scene. Soon after, receiving information, the police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured cops and passersby to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for emergency medical aid and treatment.

The wounded cops were identified as Muhammad Asad and Muhammad Yousuf. District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas visited the injured at the hospital and inquired after their health. The DPO has constituted Special Task Team to trace out the whereabouts of the attackers and to ensure their arrest as early as possible. DSP City Circle will head the Special Task Team.

The police have registered a case against unknown suspects. Further probe was underway.

