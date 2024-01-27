Bahawalpur’s voters to vote for PPP; says PPP candidate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate for NA-168, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni has said that he believed that people of Bahawalpur would vote for PPP in general elections 2024 to be held on February 08.

He was addressing a corner meeting in connection with his election campaign here Saturday.

He said that Chairman, Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had introduced a dynamic manifesto and promised with people of Pakistan that the issues confronted by them would be resolved on priority basis. “Ten-point manifesto of PPP will help in overcoming price hike and unemployment,” he said.

He said that presently, Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been enjoying popularity and support of the people from across the country. He claimed that PPP would win general elections 2024 with majority to form next government in center and provinces.