'Bahimat Buzurg' Programme' To Protect Rights Of Elderly: CM

Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has started 'Bahimat Buzurg' programme to protect the rights of elderly people as they are an asset to society.

In his message on Friday, he said that those who value the elders did not face defeat in their life and serving the elderly people was a beautiful part of the eastern traditions.

The chief minister said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also ordered for giving respect and honour to the elderly people. One could feel satisfaction while sitting with elders and the people should benefit from the rich experiences and vision of the senior citizens for moving forward in their lives, he added.

