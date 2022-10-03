Bahisht Mahmood defends MPhil thesis in IT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Bahisht Mahmood, MPhil Scholar in Department of Computer Science and IT, University of Malakand (UoM) on Monday defended his MPhil thesis under supervision of Dr Sehat Ullah, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and IT, University of Malakand.

The External Examiner was Dr Ihsan Rabbi, Associate Professor, Bannu University of Science and Technology.

It is pertinent to mention that in the research work, the scholar also developed a 3D virtual periodic table as a product that can be used by SSC level students for their learning. The 3D virtual periodic table will soon be available on play store for downloading.