UrduPoint.com

Bahisht Mahmood Defends MPhil Thesis In IT

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Bahisht Mahmood defends MPhil thesis in IT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Bahisht Mahmood, MPhil Scholar in Department of Computer Science and IT, University of Malakand (UoM) on Monday defended his MPhil thesis under supervision of Dr Sehat Ullah, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and IT, University of Malakand.

The External Examiner was Dr Ihsan Rabbi, Associate Professor, Bannu University of Science and Technology.

It is pertinent to mention that in the research work, the scholar also developed a 3D virtual periodic table as a product that can be used by SSC level students for their learning. The 3D virtual periodic table will soon be available on play store for downloading.

Related Topics

Bannu Technology Malakand

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

32 minutes ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

44 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

45 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

3 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.