Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Bahrain’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, has expressed deep sympathy with Pakistan over the heavy loss of life and destruction caused by torrential rains and floods. He conveyed his condolences during a telephone call with Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

During the conversation, the Bahraini Interior Minister expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He assured Pakistan of Bahrain’s unwavering support in these testing times, emphasizing that the Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan. “We stand with our Pakistani brothers and sisters in this difficult hour and are ready to provide every possible assistance for the flood victims,” he said.

In response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi thanked his Bahraini counterpart for his solidarity and support. He underlined the scale of the climate-induced crisis Pakistan is facing, noting that the destruction caused by floods, heavy rains, and sudden cloudbursts was beyond words. “Pakistan is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change, and the devastation brought by these disasters cannot be adequately described,” Naqvi said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and supporting each other in times of need, with Bahrain pledging to assist Pakistan in relief efforts for the affected communities.