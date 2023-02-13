UrduPoint.com

Bahrain-Kalam Highway Cleared For Traffic After Avalanche

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Bahrain-Kalam highway cleared for traffic after avalanche

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration along with NHA on Monday removed an avalanche from Bahrain-Kalam highway and opened it for traffic, said Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Ishaq.

He said the avalanche damaged one kilometre patch of the road at a point between Jagh and Gorait areas while suspending the road link between Bahrain and Kalam and leaving several tourists stranded.

He said that heavy machinery was immediately deployed to remove the ice and after several hours of nighttime operation despite heavy snowfall the highway was opened for traffic.

He said on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan the district administration carried out a rescue operation and provided all facilities to the stranded tourists to remain protected from severe weather conditions.

