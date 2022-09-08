UrduPoint.com

Bahrain-Kalam Road Opened For Light Traffic After Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Administration Swat with the help of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Highways Authority (NHA) have cleared road from Bahrain to Kalam and opened it for light traffic.

The road link between Bahrain and Kalam was disconnected after flash floods washed away bridges and road at many locations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ibrar Wazir on Thursday said that for the first time Bahrain- Kalam road has been opened for light traffic after floods.

"Public travelling between Bahrain and Kalam are advised to observe traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion".

Earlier,Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai visited the tourist destination Bahrain that was severely devastated by floods.

Assistant Commissioner Bahrain, Ishaq Ahmed briefed the Commissioner on relief activities and damages caused to infrastructure in the area.

The commissioner assessed the damages in the Bahrain Bazar, infrastructure, houses and also reviewed temporary rehabilitation work on Bahrain- Kalam link bridge.

He appreciated local administration and Pak Army Engineering Corps for the restoration of Dararkhor link bridge on emergency basis, adding restoration of Kalam road was going on from both sides.

He said"Reconstruction along the river side will not be allowed and damaged buildings will be removed." On the occasion, he also distributed relief packages among flood victims and expressed satisfaction over ongoing relief work and other measures taken to facilitate the affected people.

He said compensation would be provided to flood victims as per policy after a detailed assessment of damages.

