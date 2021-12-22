UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Naval Force Commander Calls On COAS; Acknowledges Pakistan Armed Forces Professionalism

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in defence and security fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, "Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

"On Afghanistan, the COAS stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bahrain Border Media

