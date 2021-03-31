UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Prince Salman Calls PM, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Wednesday in a phone call inquired after Prime Minister Imran Khan's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The prime minister hoped that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain would continue to prosper and strengthen in the years ahead, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

It was further agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders discussed the latest Covid-19 situation.

Reaffirming the strong bonds of amity that always existed between the leadership and people of the two countries, prime minister Imran Khan invited the crown prince to visit Pakistan.

Prime minister Khan thanked the crown prince for his call and conveyed warm greetings for King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

