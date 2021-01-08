UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Reaffirms Special Relationship With Pakistan

Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, other Bahraini leaders and discussed matters of mutual interests and security cooperation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Bahrain on Friday reaffirmed its special relationship with Pakistan and pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

These views were expressed by the Bahraini leadership during talks with Army Chief General Qamar Javed who paid a three day visit to Bahrain.

During his stay, the Army Chief called on Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander in Chief of Bahrain Defense Force Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Commander Bahrain National Guard Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral defense and security cooperation and regional security situation.

The Army Chief was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by the Bahraini Crown Prince for making significant contributions in defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Army Chief also witnessed the closing ceremony of Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise Al-Badar-V at Sakhir Camp. He appreciated standard of training and the results attained. The Army Chief said that the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.

