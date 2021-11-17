UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Speaker Witnesses Proceeding Of Joint Sitting

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Bahrain Speaker witnesses proceeding of Joint Sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ms. Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal on Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed the proceedings of the joint session of the parliament.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser warmly welcomed the speaker on her arrival at the National Assembly Hall.

Members of the National Assembly and Senate welcomed the distinguished guest by thumping the desk.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif also welcomed the visiting guest.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Senate Parliament Bahrain

Recent Stories

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

7 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

7 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

7 minutes ago
 Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1 ..

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WA ..

Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WASA

7 minutes ago
 Joint sitting of parliament starts

Joint sitting of parliament starts

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.