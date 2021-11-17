Bahrain Speaker witnesses proceeding of Joint Sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ms. Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal on Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed the proceedings of the joint session of the parliament.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser warmly welcomed the speaker on her arrival at the National Assembly Hall.

Members of the National Assembly and Senate welcomed the distinguished guest by thumping the desk.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif also welcomed the visiting guest.