Bahrain To Kalam Road Opened For Traffic

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration of Swat, with help of Pakistan Army Corps of Engineers, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and National Highway Authority (NHA), have restored the Bahrain to Kalam road which was severely damaged by devastating floods in the country.

Many roads, bridges were washed away in between the two cities from Bahrain to Kalam. However, on special instructions of Malakand Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and with support of District Administration Swat, Engineers 11 Corps, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and NHA, the road was restored and opened for traffic.

The Commissioner during his visit to Bahrain, had promised to restore the road within two days and thus he fulfilled his promise.

The Commissioner said the restoration of Bahrain to Kalam road would now speed up the relief operations to Mittaltan, Gabral, Ariani and other areas. He also lauded the efforts Pakistan Army, district administration, FWO, NHA and the people of the area.

However, NHA said currently the Bahrain-Kalam road was opened for light traffic and heavy traffic should avoid traveling on the road. NHA has also advised the commuters traveling between Bahrain and Kalam to obey traffic rules in order to avoid traffic jams.

