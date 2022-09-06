Bahrain to Kalam road to be opened for traffic in three days: Commissioner Malakand

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday said that reconstruction work on Bahrain to Kalam road road was in full swing and would be opened for traffic within three days.

He said this during a visit to tourist destination Bahrain that is severely devastated by floods.

Assistant Commissioner Bahrain, Ishaq Ahmed briefed the Commissioner on relief activities and damages caused to infrastructure in the area.

The Commissioner assessed the damages in the Bahrain Bazar, infrastructure, houses and also reviewed temporary rehabilitation work on Bahrain- Kalam link bridge.

He appreciated local administration and Pak Army Engineering Corps for the restoration of Dararkhor link bridge on emergency basis, adding restoration of Kalam road was going on from both sides.

He said"Reconstruction along the riverside will not be allowed and damaged buildings will be removed."On the occasion, he also distributed relief packages among flood victims and expressed satisfaction over ongoing relief work and other measures taken to facilitate the flood impacted people.

He said after compensation would be provided as per policy after a detailed assessment of damages.