Bahraini Interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Bahrain’s Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival.

During his stay, Lieutenant General Al Khalifa visited the Pakistan Monument, where he was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of Islamabad Police. He also paid tribute at the Martyrs’ Monument, laid a floral wreath, and offered prayers.

The Bahraini Interior Minister is scheduled to meet with Pakistan’s top leadership during the visit. The Primary objective of the visit is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of human trafficking prevention, counter-narcotics, security, and counterterrorism.