Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants role in various fields

Minister for Health, Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Jaleela bint Alsayed Jawad Hasan on Wednesday appreciated the role of Pakistani immigrants in Bahrain in various fields

She was talking to Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan during meeting in Cairo.

Both the ministers mentioned the enthusiastic and active cooperation between the people and the leadership of the two countries

Both the health ministers expressed their determination to fully cooperate for the improvement of the health sector.

The Bahraini Minister for Health endorsed the decision of exchanges of nursing and physiotherapy staff between the two countries.

Pakistan is keen to benefit from the expertise and experiences in nursing and physiotherapy with Bahrain, Dr Nadeem Jan said.

He also extended the invitation to the Bahraini minister for Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in December.

Dr. Jaleela appreciated the holding of Global Health Security summit in Pakistan.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the objective of this summit was to make the world safe from global epidemics.

He said that the government of Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of the reform agenda in the health sector.