KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The new Consul General (CG) of Bahrain Mr. Abdulla Ahmed Baqahoos called on the Sindh Chief Minister here at the Chief Minister House on Thursday.

The CM welcomed the new CG to the Sindh province, according to a CM's spokesman.

They discussed issues of mutual interests in the meeting.

The CM said that the Sindh province was an attractive province regarding investment and one could invest from Karachi to Tharparkar.