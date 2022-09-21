RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Commander-in-Chief Kingdom of Bahrain Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and offered his full support to the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

During the conversation, the Bahrain's commander-in-Chief expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts for rescue and relief in flood affected areas.

The COAS thanked Kingdom of Bahrain for the support and reiterated that assistance from its brotherly countries would be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.