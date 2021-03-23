(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa Monday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

The Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The dignitaries discussed matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries during the meeting.

Both sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.