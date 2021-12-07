Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's response in controlling COVID-19, role in Afghan situation and regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's response in controlling COVID-19, role in Afghan situation and regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan's commitment for comprehensive COVID-19 eradication were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Bahrain and strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations were its priority.

The army chief lauded Bahrain's support to building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.