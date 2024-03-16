Bahrain's Commander National Guard Calls On Army Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 10:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain, General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ on Saturday.
The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
On the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Pakistan's commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.
The COAS emphasized upon the importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.
The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan for its efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army.
He reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz receives congratulatory phone call from Saudi crown prince55 minutes ago
-
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan10 hours ago
-
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office11 hours ago
-
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered11 hours ago
-
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman11 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe11 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar11 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia11 hours ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ11 hours ago
-
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur11 hours ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases11 hours ago
-
Teachers observe black day to support counterparts in SAU11 hours ago