RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain, General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ on Saturday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

On the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Pakistan's commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.

The COAS emphasized upon the importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan for its efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army.

He reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.