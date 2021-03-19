UrduPoint.com
Bahrain's Commander National Guard Lauds Pakistan's Positive Role For Regional Peace, Stability

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Bahrain's Commander National Guard lauds Pakistan's positive role for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa Friday appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability during his call on meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, regional security especially Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain.

The both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bahrain Media

