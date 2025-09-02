Bahrain’s Defence Force Chief Calls On Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 12:05 AM
Chief of Staff, Bahrain Defence Force Lieutenant General Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here Monday at Air Headquarters
The meeting focused on key areas of mutual interest and exploring avenues of enhanced cooperation between the two countries, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained military-to-military engagement, emphasizing joint training and collective growth as a unified team.
Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Lieutenant General Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi.
The Air Chief extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished guests, highlighting that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy deep-rooted religious and historic bonds, which are reflected in the exemplary military to military relationships between the two countries.
During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reiterated his resolve to further expand the bilateral military cooperation, particularly in the domains of joint training and knowledge-sharing initiatives.
He further emphasized that Pakistan deeply values its strong diplomatic and defence ties with Bahrain, which are firmly anchored in shared commitment of both the countries on regional peace, security and stability.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and commended the remarkable strides made by Pakistan Air Force, particularly in indigenization and technological advancement.
Underscoring the significance of knowledge-sharing in Multi Domain operations to augment the operational readiness of Bahrain Air Force, he conveyed his earnest desire to gain deeper insight into PAF’s complete methodology of Multi
Domain warfare, with the aim of learning from its rich operational experience.
The visiting dignitary also expressed interest in initiating joint training programs for Bahraini pilots and engineers at all levels.
Chief of Staff, Bahrain Defence Force was highly appreciative of PAF’s indigenization efforts and particularly commended the role of National Aerospace Science & Technology Park in spearheading innovation and building advanced indigenous capabilities.
Later, the dignitary visited National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where he was briefed on the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force.
This meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and Chief of Staff, Bahrain Defence Force signifies a resolute commitment of both countries to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations.
