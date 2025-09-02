Bahrain’s Defence Forces Chief meets CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chief of Staff Bahrian Defence Force Lt General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf here Tuesday.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Chief of Staff Bahrian Defence Force was received by the Naval Chief, said a news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional maritime security and prospects for deepening cooperation in defence, training and joint maritime security operations.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf underscored Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote maritime stability through initiatives such as the Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Lt Gen Al Noaimi commended Pakistan Navy’s professional capabilities and steadfast commitment for collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region.

Both leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

Pakistan and Bahrain share a longstanding, cordial relationship, with robust naval cooperation, particularly in the domains of maritime security and professional training. The visit will further deepen bilateral defence ties and enhance collaboration in regional security initiatives.