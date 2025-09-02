Open Menu

Bahrain’s Defence Forces Chief Meets CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Bahrain’s Defence Forces Chief meets CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chief of Staff Bahrian Defence Force Lt General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf here Tuesday.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Chief of Staff Bahrian Defence Force was received by the Naval Chief, said a news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional maritime security and prospects for deepening cooperation in defence, training and joint maritime security operations.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf underscored Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote maritime stability through initiatives such as the Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Lt Gen Al Noaimi commended Pakistan Navy’s professional capabilities and steadfast commitment for collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region.

Both leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

Pakistan and Bahrain share a longstanding, cordial relationship, with robust naval cooperation, particularly in the domains of maritime security and professional training. The visit will further deepen bilateral defence ties and enhance collaboration in regional security initiatives.

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

48 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

10 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

19 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

1 hour ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

1 hour ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

1 hour ago
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan