Bahria Enclave residents calls on management to revoke excessive increase in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The residents of Bahria Enclave, called on the management to revoke the excessive increase in electricity tariff and additional charges under tariff adjustment restoring the status quo ante and issue a revised bill without any punitive liability for December, 2020.

The resolution adopted by the General Body Meeting, on the other day held by Society of Bahria Enclave Residents (SOBER), said a press release.

"We, the residents of Bahria Enclave, Islamabad, have been shocked by an unjust, and arbitrary increase in electricity tariff as of December, 2020.

In addition, the tariff adjustment charges are not tenable. They have neither been approved by NEPRA nor IESCO." They also demand the restoration of all street lights throughout the society.

The residents undertake to pay the December, 2020's electricity bill as soon as the aforementioned issues are fairly settled in their favour.

"We look forward to the Management's unbiased understanding, cooperation, and early redressal of our aforelisted complaints," it added.